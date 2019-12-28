Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 148,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

