Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 587,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Barclays upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

