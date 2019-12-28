Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BF.B opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

