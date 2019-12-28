BTC Lite Price Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $21,895.00 and $37.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

