Bulleon (BUL) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bulleon token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, Bulleon has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bulleon has a total market cap of $14,127.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bulleon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bulleon is medium.com/@Bulleon_net. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulleon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.