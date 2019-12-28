Bulwark (BWK) Achieves Market Cap of $310,378.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 80.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $310,378.00 and $1,264.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.