Bulwark Market Capitalization Achieves $164,474.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 72.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $164,474.00 and $309.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

