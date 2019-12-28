Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,925,000 after acquiring an additional 746,791 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 3,786,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $117,628,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,933,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 436,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,249. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bunge has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

