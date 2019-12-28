Burst (BURST) Market Cap Reaches $8.56 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Coinroom, Poloniex and Upbit. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $24,342.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,319,813 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

