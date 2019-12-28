BUZZCoin One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $146,660.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,997 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

