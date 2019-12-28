BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $490.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.03 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $478.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $61,500.00. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,178,000 after buying an additional 673,606 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,339,000 after acquiring an additional 659,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,656,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,328,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

