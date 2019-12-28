Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Volume Tops $7,570.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $47.88 million and $7,570.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, cfinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00625242 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Poloniex, TradeOgre, cfinex, Crex24, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

