Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.53 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $51.53 million and approximately $11,164.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, cfinex, Crex24 and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Crex24, OKEx, HitBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

