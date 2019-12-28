Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $66.69 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $66.69 million and $6.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, CoinEgg and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009855 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, BitMart, HitBTC, Bibox, FCoin, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank, CoinEx, Neraex, Cryptopia, EXX, OKEx, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

