Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CACI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. 133,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,978. Caci International has a 12 month low of $139.21 and a 12 month high of $252.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.30.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.