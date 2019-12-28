Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.93. 617,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.