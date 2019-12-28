CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,433.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. CaixaPay has a market cap of $93,433.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

