CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Hits $115,866.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 56.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $115,866.00 and $2.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.