CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.05 None Dividend

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a None dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 139,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,446. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.23.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.