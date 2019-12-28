Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,542. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

In related news, insider (Gerry) Tuddenham Gerard 282,076 shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.