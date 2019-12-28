Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFW shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$455.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

