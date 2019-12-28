Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 426,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,909. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 2,396,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALA. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

