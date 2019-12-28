Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $92,566.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01753229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,280,260,113 coins and its circulating supply is 2,234,643,339 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.