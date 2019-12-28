Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$108.29. 2,589,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$97.55 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.04%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

