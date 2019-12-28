Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

A number of analysts have commented on CWB shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CWB stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.02. 167,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,679. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

