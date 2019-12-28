Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $275,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,030 shares of company stock valued at $572,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after acquiring an additional 187,902 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,325,000 after acquiring an additional 251,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 965,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 166,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Cannae has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.