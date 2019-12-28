CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $714.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.77 or 0.05884393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001240 BTC.

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

