Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.17).

CPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capita to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capita to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Capita alerts:

LON CPI opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.