Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,535 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,680,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.