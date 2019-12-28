Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTR opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

