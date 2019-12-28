Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

CARB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CARB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $804.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Carbonite has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Carbonite by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 419,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 220,160 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

