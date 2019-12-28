Cardano Price Reaches $0.0341 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OTCBTC, OKEx and Altcoin Trader. Cardano has a market cap of $883.22 million and $20.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022349 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.02391268 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Cryptohub, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Huobi, HitBTC, DragonEX, Indodax, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

