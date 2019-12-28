Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 73,578 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $2,559,042.84. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 421,099 shares worth $23,271,156. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 333,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.