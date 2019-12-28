Carry Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Carry has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $507,359.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,190,108,462 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

