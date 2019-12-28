Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

CVNA opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Carvana has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846,994 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

