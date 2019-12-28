carVertical Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $38,358.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

