Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casa Systems by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 359,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.