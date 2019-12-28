Caspian (CSP) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.65 million and $145,585.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

