Castle Hits Market Cap of $68,557.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $68,557.00 and $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Castle has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,224,471 coins and its circulating supply is 15,836,232 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

