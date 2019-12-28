CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Financial Contrast

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $922.00 million 1.60 $61.57 million $1.09 24.70 TriNet Group $3.50 billion 1.13 $192.00 million $2.57 22.02

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $59.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34% TriNet Group 5.14% 44.11% 8.01%

Summary

TriNet Group beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

