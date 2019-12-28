CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $62,693.00 and $12,902.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031367 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003876 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

