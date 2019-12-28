Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.51 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Celer Network has a market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

