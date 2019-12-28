Celer Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.38 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,044,342 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

