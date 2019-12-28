Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 181,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,162. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.