Centauri (CTX) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $42,983.00 and $59.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

