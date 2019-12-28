CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after buying an additional 7,196,865 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP remained flat at $$26.91 during trading on Friday. 3,099,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

