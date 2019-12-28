Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.97 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. Centrality has a total market cap of $99.97 million and $53,082.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.