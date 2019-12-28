Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.64 ($1.17).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.45)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

