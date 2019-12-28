Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 674,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,944. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

