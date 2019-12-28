Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CERS remained flat at $$4.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 699,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,286. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Cerus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 211,548 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

